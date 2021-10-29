Dr. Cindy Jadoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jadoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Jadoo, MD
Dr. Cindy Jadoo, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV.
Financial District/Downtown30 Broad St, New York, NY 10004 Directions (212) 847-4933
Upper Westside101 Central Park W, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 847-4971
New York Neurology Associates PC1035 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 847-4932Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Gramercy Park7 Gramercy Park W, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 352-8100Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
New York Neurology Associates PC2965 Long Beach Rd, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 766-8900
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
Compassionate, knowledgeable, caring.
About Dr. Cindy Jadoo, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Jadoo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jadoo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jadoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Jadoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jadoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jadoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jadoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.