Super Profile

Dr. Cindy Hubach, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Cindy Hubach, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.

Dr. Hubach works at Central Clinic For Women in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Locations

  1. 1
    Central Clinic For Women
    9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 500, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 227-5885
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
  • Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Cindy Hubach, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386692994
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Ark
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cindy Hubach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hubach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hubach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hubach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hubach works at Central Clinic For Women in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Hubach’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hubach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hubach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

