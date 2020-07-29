Dr. Cindy Hernandez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Hernandez, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cindy Hernandez, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Broward Health North and HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Locations
Francisco A Jeannot MD8130 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 101, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 340-1500
West Boca Medical Center21644 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (954) 340-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health North
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of hers for years. Very kind, courteous and caring. A true professional who I have trusted with helping with my vision. Great staff. Very clean and sterile facility. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Cindy Hernandez, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407977978
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.