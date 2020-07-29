Overview

Dr. Cindy Hernandez, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Broward Health North and HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Hernandez works at Coral Springs Neurologists in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.