Dr. Cindy Hansel, MD

Gynecology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cindy Hansel, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Hansel works at Associates In Womens Health in Montgomery, OH with other offices in Blue Ash, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office
    10700 Montgomery Rd Ste 311, Montgomery, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 891-0211
  2. 2
    Trihealth G LLC Dba Blue Ash Family
    4422 Carver Woods Dr Ste 100, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 891-0211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
  • UC Health West Chester Hospital
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Jun 13, 2019
    I have been patient of Dr. Hansel for 17 years. She cares about her patients and will not think twice to follow up on any concerns you might have. Picking up the phone to see how you are doing is just one of her many fantastic qualities.
    Jamie — Jun 13, 2019
    About Dr. Cindy Hansel, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1457351124
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, Oh
    Internship
    • Metro Health Medical Center, Cleveland, Oh
    Medical Education
    • Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Akron
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cindy Hansel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hansel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hansel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hansel has seen patients for Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hansel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

