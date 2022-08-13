Overview

Dr. Cindy Freed, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warm Springs, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Freed works at Augusta University Medical Center in Warm Springs, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

