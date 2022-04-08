Dr. Cindy Duke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Duke, MD is a Fertility Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Fertility Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY|UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Nevada Fertility Institute8530 W Sunset Rd Ste 310, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 623-4648Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I feel great after seeing Doctor Duke and know we are getting the best care available. She is world class and would highly recommend.
About Dr. Cindy Duke, MD
- Fertility Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1598999450
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- John Hopkins Univ
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY|UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED &amp; DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duke accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Duke using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Duke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duke works at
140 patients have reviewed Dr. Duke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.