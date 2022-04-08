See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Cindy Duke, MD

Fertility Medicine
5 (140)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cindy Duke, MD is a Fertility Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Fertility Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY|UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED &amp; DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Duke works at Nevada Fertility Institute in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Nevada Fertility Institute
    8530 W Sunset Rd Ste 310, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 623-4648
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Female Infertility
Fertility Preservation
Heel Pain
Female Infertility
Fertility Preservation
Heel Pain

Treatment frequency



Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 140 ratings
    Patient Ratings (140)
    5 Star
    (128)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Cindy Duke, MD

    • Fertility Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598999450
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Residency
    • John Hopkins Univ
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED &amp; DENTISTRY|UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED &amp;amp; DENTISTRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cindy Duke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duke accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Duke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duke works at Nevada Fertility Institute in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Duke’s profile.

    140 patients have reviewed Dr. Duke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

