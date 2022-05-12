Dr. Cindy Dellinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dellinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Dellinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cindy Dellinger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati Hospital and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Dellinger works at
Locations
The Christ Hospital2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (888) 372-2446Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Christ Hospital Physicians4805 Montgomery Rd Ste 154, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 585-4595
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Not only is she a wonderful doctor, she's personable. I absolutely love her!
About Dr. Cindy Dellinger, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bethesda North Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dellinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dellinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dellinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
