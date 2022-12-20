Dr. Cindy Corpier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corpier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Corpier, MD
Dr. Cindy Corpier, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dallas Nephrology Associates - Dallas North Office13154 Coit Rd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75240 Directions (214) 358-2300
- Medical City Dallas
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
She was highly recommended. I’m passing along that recommendation to anyone looking for a great nephrologist
- Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Corpier has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corpier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Corpier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corpier.
