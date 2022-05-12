Dr. Cindy Chou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Chou, MD
Overview
Dr. Cindy Chou, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Locations
Shaun Grady MD207 S Santa Anita St Ste 335, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (626) 576-1214
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
when I'm in Dr. Chou's office, I always feel secured and relaxed. She explain your condition well and being very gentle and professional on all exam she preformed. Ever since i found her through my insurance provider list, I had my 1st child with her and now I'm coming back every year to do my annual check up. 100% recommended this place!
About Dr. Cindy Chou, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chou speaks Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.