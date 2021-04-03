Dr. Cindy Cheung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Cheung, MD
Overview
Dr. Cindy Cheung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Cheung works at
Locations
Obstetrics & Gynecology13226 Avery Ave, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cindy Cheung is a great doctor. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Cindy Cheung, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1487697884
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheung works at
Dr. Cheung has seen patients for Pap Smear, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheung speaks Chinese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheung.
