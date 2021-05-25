Overview

Dr. Cindy Cheng, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tewksbury, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. Cheng works at Merrimack Family Medicine in Tewksbury, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.