Dr. Cindy Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Cindy Chen, MD is a Dermatologist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Jay Sh. Masserman M.d. Inc.11180 Warner Ave Ste 455, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 893-6008
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chen spent a good amount of time getting to know me, listening to my health issues, and reviewing my health records, and making recommendations. She was warm, friendly, and welcoming. I felt her advice was sound. I would not hesitate to recommend her and especially like the fact that she is a D.O. and takes a more holistic approach to medicine.
About Dr. Cindy Chen, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1144344904
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen speaks Mandarin.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
