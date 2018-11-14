Overview

Dr. Cindy Breznak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Breznak works at CENTRAL JERSEY OPTHALMOLOGY in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.