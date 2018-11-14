Dr. Cindy Breznak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breznak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Breznak, MD
Overview
Dr. Cindy Breznak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Breznak works at
Locations
-
1
Central Jersey Ophthalmology PA98 James St Ste 210, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 744-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Breznak?
Outstanding and exceptional physician. finest I have ever had. Goes way beyond the eyes. Along with being an fantastic Dr. she is a beautiful, kind and special person. Without question, I would unquestionably trust her with anyone's eyesight or their life for that matter. When it comes to Drs, you cannot get connected with anyone better than her. She is so thorough it is most advisable to bear waiting since your eyesight and even your life may depend upon it. I can and and will document this
About Dr. Cindy Breznak, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1508904269
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breznak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Breznak accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breznak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breznak works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Breznak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breznak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breznak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breznak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.