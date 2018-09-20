Overview

Dr. Cindy Bredefeld, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Bredefeld works at NYU Langone Diabetes and Endocrinology Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.