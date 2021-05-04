Dr. Cindy Boyack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Boyack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cindy Boyack, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Northern Light Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Boyack works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mainehealth216 Vaughan St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 662-2221Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mainehealth22 Bramhall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 662-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boyack?
I have been a patient of Dr Boyack for over 25 years. She is more than a outstand physiatrist. She has alway listen to me and my ever changing mental health need. Dr. Boyack work with me to come up with the correct course of action. Weather it is finding the right medicine that work and listening to my feedback and making adjustment to me medication as needed. She completely understands my challenges and help give me the tool to make positive changes in my life. She truly cares about how you are doing and make sure you understand all your option. I can tell you that she give her patients 120% every day. I am so lucky to have her as my physiatrist. She know and understands me and help me as well as help me help myself with her support and the support of her staff. She is a credit to her profession. I am so honors to have Dr. Boyack and so are all the medical student that get to learn from someone with the empathy, knowledge and training she bring with her. Thank you
About Dr. Cindy Boyack, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1558470781
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyack works at
Dr. Boyack has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.