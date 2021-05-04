Overview

Dr. Cindy Boyack, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Northern Light Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Boyack works at Mcgeachey Hall Outpatient Psych in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.