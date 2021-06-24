Dr. Cindy Besson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Besson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cindy Besson, MD
Overview
Dr. Cindy Besson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aiken, SC.
Locations
Womens Health Associates121 Aurora Pl Ste A, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 648-0803
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Besson is a very good OB/GYN doctor. She is patient and answers your questions. She is quick with her exam and makes you feel comfortable. Nice staff as well.
About Dr. Cindy Besson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1265426019
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Besson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Besson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Besson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Besson has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Besson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Besson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Besson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Besson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Besson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.