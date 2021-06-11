Overview

Dr. Cindy Berthelot, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.



Dr. Berthelot works at Houston Institute of Dermatology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Itchy Skin and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.