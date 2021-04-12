Overview

Dr. Cindy Baskin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Baskin works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - West Side in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.