Overview

Dr. Cindy Basinski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Basinski works at Cindy Basinski, MD in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.