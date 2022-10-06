See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Newburgh, IN
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview

Dr. Cindy Basinski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.

Dr. Basinski works at Cindy Basinski, MD in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3922 Venetian Way Ste 1, Newburgh, IN 47630 (812) 853-3500
    4199 Gateway Blvd Ste 2200, Newburgh, IN 47630 (812) 853-3500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
  • Deaconess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 06, 2022
    Dr. Cindy Basinski is my MIRACLE WORKER!!! I have suffered with fecal incontinence for 5+ years now due to osteoporosis insufficiency sacral fractures from a fall that caused nerve damage. She told me she thought she could help me with an Axonics Sacral Neuromodulator. Boy was she spot on; it did the trick, no more fecal incontinence, no more pads, just normalcy. She did the trial, and then it worked so well; I had the final implant done. It’s not a long recovery either. No more wearing pads for me!!! I would highly recommend Dr. Basinski and this implant for anyone with either fecal or urinary incontinence! She is very kind and has a great personality, very knowledgeable, takes her time to explain things well and answer any questions. She is very caring, and a doctor that certainly takes her oath of “Do No Harm” seriously! She is absolutely wonderful! I would recommend her to anyone and I would travel hours to see her for care or surgery!
    Susan Hauptstueck — Oct 06, 2022
    About Dr. Cindy Basinski, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154345775
    Education & Certifications

    • IU Sch of Med
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • Purdue
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cindy Basinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Basinski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Basinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Basinski works at Cindy Basinski, MD in Newburgh, IN. View the full address on Dr. Basinski’s profile.

    Dr. Basinski has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Basinski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basinski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

