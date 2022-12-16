See All General Dentists in Henderson, NV
Overview

Dr. Last, MD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Henderson, NV. They graduated from Denver and is affiliated with Boulder City Hospital and Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Last works at Test in Henderson, NV with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Test Dentist
    2551 N Green Valley Pkwy # 225011, Henderson, NV 89014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 329-0860
  2. 2
    MedStar Digestive Disease Cntr at MFSMC
    9000 Franklin Square Dr Fl 2, Baltimore, MD 21237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 212-3584

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boulder City Hospital
  • Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
18p Partial Monosomy Syndrome
Abalone Poisoning
Acute Pharyngitis
18p Partial Monosomy Syndrome
Abalone Poisoning
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
18p Partial Monosomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abalone Poisoning Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Anodontia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arenavirus Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Azoospermia Chevron Icon
Baboon Syndrome Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dahlia Poisoning Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Pressure Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Aware Risk Assessment Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infantile Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Pachyonychia Congenital Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peck Implants Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Spermatogenesis Arrest Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Ventricular Enlargement Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 399 ratings
    Patient Ratings (399)
    5 Star
    (319)
    4 Star
    (34)
    3 Star
    (16)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Dec 16, 2022
    Thanks for the great service you provide
    Johnny Smith — Dec 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Last, MD
    About Dr. Last, MD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1929394959
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • CU
    Medical Education
    • Denver
    Undergraduate School
    • Medical & Pharmaceutical University
    Board Certifications
    • Abdominal Radiology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Last, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Last is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Last has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Last has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    399 patients have reviewed Dr. Last. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Last.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Last, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Last appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

