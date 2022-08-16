Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cindi Chapman, MD
Overview
Dr. Cindi Chapman, MD is a Dermatologist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Locations
Northrup1414 NW Northrup St Ste 600, Portland, OR 97209 Directions (503) 223-3104
Providence Med Grp Derm Spclts417 SW 117th Ave Ste 100, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 216-8980
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is smart, sweet, and kind. But reaching this office for whatever reason is difficult and requires several attempts. Frustrating, to say the least.
About Dr. Cindi Chapman, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1396182176
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chapman accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chapman has seen patients for Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chapman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.