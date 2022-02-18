Dr. Ahmet Aksu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aksu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmet Aksu, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmet Aksu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from Istanbul University Cerrahpasa Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Aksu works at
Locations
Obstetrics & Gynecology at Oakfield505 Oakfield Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 684-2229Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aksu saved my life. He's an excellent surgeon and Dr..I felt so at peace in his care, especially while in the hospital..I knew he was in corner..
About Dr. Ahmet Aksu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, German, Spanish and Turkish
- 1700974284
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Regents University
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Istanbul University Cerrahpasa Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aksu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aksu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aksu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aksu has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aksu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aksu speaks German, Spanish and Turkish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Aksu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aksu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aksu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aksu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.