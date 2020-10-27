See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Cima Nowbakht, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Cima Nowbakht, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.

Dr. Nowbakht works at ID Specialists in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Id Specialists P.A.
    7777 Forest Ln Ste B412, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 661-5550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Acidosis
Anemia
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Acidosis
Anemia

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 27, 2020
    Dr. Nowbakht was assigned to my case when I was admitted to the hospital at Medical City Dallas Hospital via the emergency room. Infectious Disease was called to consult on a surgical site that had become septic one month post surgical procedure. I have a long history of autoimmune diseases and had pneumonia that turned septic in 2017. I was very happy with Dr. Nowbakht knowledge base, and her treatment of my infection. She listened to my questions, answered them promptly, and while in that process did an excellent job of educating me on the status of my infection and why I was receiving certain drugs and treatment in simple terms that I easily understood. I was very happy with her medical consulting.
    H. Davis — Oct 27, 2020
    About Dr. Cima Nowbakht, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699113910
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cima Nowbakht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowbakht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nowbakht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowbakht. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowbakht.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowbakht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowbakht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

