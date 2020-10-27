Dr. Cima Nowbakht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowbakht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cima Nowbakht, MD
Overview
Dr. Cima Nowbakht, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Dr. Nowbakht works at
Locations
-
1
Id Specialists P.A.7777 Forest Ln Ste B412, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 661-5550
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nowbakht?
Dr. Nowbakht was assigned to my case when I was admitted to the hospital at Medical City Dallas Hospital via the emergency room. Infectious Disease was called to consult on a surgical site that had become septic one month post surgical procedure. I have a long history of autoimmune diseases and had pneumonia that turned septic in 2017. I was very happy with Dr. Nowbakht knowledge base, and her treatment of my infection. She listened to my questions, answered them promptly, and while in that process did an excellent job of educating me on the status of my infection and why I was receiving certain drugs and treatment in simple terms that I easily understood. I was very happy with her medical consulting.
About Dr. Cima Nowbakht, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1699113910
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nowbakht accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nowbakht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nowbakht works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowbakht. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowbakht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowbakht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowbakht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.