Dr. Cigdem Akman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cigdem Akman, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from ANKARA UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown155 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Akman has been wonderful with my daughter. She patiently explains the diagnosis and treatment plan.
About Dr. Cigdem Akman, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- 1487600953
Education & Certifications
- Children S Hospital Boston|Children'S Hospital Boston|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Suny Downstate Medical Center|SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- Children's Hospital Boston-Harvard Medical School|Columbia Coll of Phys &amp; Surg|Maimonide Med Ctr|Maimonides Medical Center
- ANKARA UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
