Dr. Ciela Lopez-Armstrong, MD
Dr. Ciela Lopez-Armstrong, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
North Fulton Rheumatology1300 Upper Hembree Rd Bldg 100, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 619-0004
- Northside Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great and understanding Doctor is very well professional.
About Dr. Ciela Lopez-Armstrong, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Emory University School Of Med
- Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
