Dr. Ciela Lopez-Armstrong, MD

Rheumatology
3 (54)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ciela Lopez-Armstrong, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Lopez-Armstrong works at North Fulton Rheumatology in Roswell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Fulton Rheumatology
    1300 Upper Hembree Rd Bldg 100, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 619-0004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Raynaud's Disease
Osteoporosis
Fibromyalgia
Raynaud's Disease
Osteoporosis

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Sep 18, 2020
    Great and understanding Doctor is very well professional.
    Josue — Sep 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ciela Lopez-Armstrong, MD
    About Dr. Ciela Lopez-Armstrong, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1669545380
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University School Of Med
    • Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ciela Lopez-Armstrong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez-Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lopez-Armstrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lopez-Armstrong works at North Fulton Rheumatology in Roswell, GA. View the full address on Dr. Lopez-Armstrong’s profile.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez-Armstrong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez-Armstrong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez-Armstrong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez-Armstrong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

