Overview

Dr. Ciela Lopez-Armstrong, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Lopez-Armstrong works at North Fulton Rheumatology in Roswell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.