Overview

Dr. Ciceron Lazo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Guayaquil Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lazo works at Jacksonville Primary Care in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.