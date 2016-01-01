Dr. Benitez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cibar Benitez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cibar Benitez, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Novi, MI.
Locations
- 1 47601 Grand River Ave Ste 2, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 552-0620
Newland Medical Associates, PC22301 Foster Winter Dr Ste 200, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 552-0620
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Speare Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cibar Benitez, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1538325733
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
