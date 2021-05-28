Overview

Dr. Ciaran Jacka, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Oakland, CA.



Dr. Jacka works at InterMed Vein Clinic in Oakland, CA with other offices in Castro Valley, CA and Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.