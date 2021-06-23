See All Urologists in New York, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Ciara Marley, MD

Urology
4.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ciara Marley, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Marley works at Greenpoint Medical Services in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Overactive Bladder and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwell Health
    225 E 64th St Lowr A, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 702-7795

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Overactive Bladder
Urinary Incontinence
Treatment frequency



Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Reversal Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 23, 2021
    I rarely leave reviews but I felt it was really important to give my opinion for the benefit of other women who have urology issues. I am so glad my gynecologist recommended Dr. Marley. She took the time to explain required tests, her staff was very responsive when I called with follow up questions and the procedure she performed was, as she said, painless and she totally explained what to expect afterwards. I felt totally confident under her care!
    About Dr. Ciara Marley, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235335381
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ciara Marley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marley works at Greenpoint Medical Services in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Marley’s profile.

    Dr. Marley has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Overactive Bladder and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Marley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

