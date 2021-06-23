Dr. Ciara Marley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ciara Marley, MD
Overview
Dr. Ciara Marley, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health225 E 64th St Lowr A, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 702-7795
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I rarely leave reviews but I felt it was really important to give my opinion for the benefit of other women who have urology issues. I am so glad my gynecologist recommended Dr. Marley. She took the time to explain required tests, her staff was very responsive when I called with follow up questions and the procedure she performed was, as she said, painless and she totally explained what to expect afterwards. I felt totally confident under her care!
About Dr. Ciara Marley, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
- Urology
