Dr. Ciara Harraher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harraher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ciara Harraher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ciara Harraher, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from McMaster University and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Dr. Harraher works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1595 Soquel Dr Ste 360, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 475-5232
-
2
Stanford Neurology300 Pasteur Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 723-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harraher?
I highly recommend Dr. Harraher! I was in so much back pain. She took me into surgery right away, and fixed the problem. The office staff was very friendly and helpful, which helped put me at ease. I feel very fortunate that she was my surgeon!
About Dr. Ciara Harraher, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1336469659
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University School Of Medicine (Cyberknife Radiosurgery)
- Dalhousie University
- Dalhousie University, Canada
- McMaster University
- University Of King's College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harraher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harraher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harraher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harraher works at
Dr. Harraher has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harraher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Harraher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harraher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harraher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harraher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.