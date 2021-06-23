Overview

Dr. Ciara Harraher, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from McMaster University and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Harraher works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA with other offices in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.