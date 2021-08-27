See All Dermatologists in Alpharetta, GA
Dr. Chynna Steele, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Chynna Steele, MD is a Dermatologist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Steele works at Steele Dermatology in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steele Dermatology
    11500 Webb Bridge Way Ste A4, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 464-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Cold Sore
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Tumor Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laser Genesis  Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 27, 2021
    Had a great experience with Steele Dermatology! Great staff, amazing office experience, highly recommend!
    Aug 27, 2021
    About Dr. Chynna Steele, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871703371
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University School Of Medicine/Bjh
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chynna Steele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steele has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steele works at Steele Dermatology in Alpharetta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Steele’s profile.

    Dr. Steele has seen patients for Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Steele. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steele.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

