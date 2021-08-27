Dr. Chynna Steele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chynna Steele, MD
Overview
Dr. Chynna Steele, MD is a Dermatologist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Steele works at
Locations
-
1
Steele Dermatology11500 Webb Bridge Way Ste A4, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 464-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steele?
Had a great experience with Steele Dermatology! Great staff, amazing office experience, highly recommend!
About Dr. Chynna Steele, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1871703371
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine/Bjh
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steele has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steele accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steele works at
Dr. Steele has seen patients for Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Steele. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.