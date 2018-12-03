See All Pediatric Urologists in Peoria, IL
Dr. Churphena Reid, MD

Pediatric Urology
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Churphena Reid, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Peoria, IL. 

Dr. Reid works at OSF Saint Francis in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vesicoureteral Reflux along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Hospital of Illinois - Pediatric Urology
    420 NE Glen Oak Ave Ste 301, Peoria, IL 61603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 624-9810

  • OSF Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vesicoureteral Reflux
Bedwetting
Urinary Incontinence
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Bedwetting
Urinary Incontinence

Treatment frequency



Vesicoureteral Reflux
Bedwetting
Urinary Incontinence
Balanoposthitis
Chordee
Hypospadias
Neurogenic Bladder
Undescended Testicles
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Circumcision
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction
Cystometry
Epididymitis
Excision of Testicular Lesion
Exstrophy of Bladder
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Incomplete Circumcision Repair
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stones
Lithotripsy
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Phimosis
Polyuria
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Cancer
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Ureterocele, Congenital
Ureteroneocystostomy
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Stones
Varicocele
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 03, 2018
    Incredibly kind and knows her field inside and out. She has care for my daughter for 17 years!
    — Dec 03, 2018
    About Dr. Churphena Reid, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548297252
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Urology
