Overview

Dr. Chunyang Wang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from HARBIN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Wang works at The Neurology Center in Poway, CA with other offices in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

