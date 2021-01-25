Dr. Yang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chunlin Yang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chunlin Yang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Yang works at
Locations
The Anxiety Treatment Center of Sacramento1899 E Roseville Pkwy Ste 140, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 797-0525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and helpful. Sets boundaries. Easy to talk to. Frankie, the office manager, is very responsive.
About Dr. Chunlin Yang, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang speaks Mandarin.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
