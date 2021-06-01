Overview

Dr. Chung-Wei Hsu, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.



Dr. Hsu works at Jian Huan Meng, M.D. P.A. in Plano, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.