Dr. Chan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Chung-Wei Chan, MD
Overview
Dr. Chung-Wei Chan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University.

Locations
Google Wellness Center803 Eleventh Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94089 Directions (650) 227-1150
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chung-Wei Chan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1972820793
Education & Certifications
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Alameda County Medical Center - Highland Campus
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
- Internal Medicine

