Overview

Dr. Chung-Kay Koh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Koh works at Advocate Medical Group - Neurology in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Des Plaines, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.