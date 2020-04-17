Dr. Chung-E Tseng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tseng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chung-E Tseng, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate.
Chung-e Tseng LLC13347 Sanford Ave Ste 1E, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 539-5555
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Tseng for 2-3 years now. I am a SLE patient with a lengthy & extensive, complex, med/surg history. Her receptionist is superb. From inception, I knew Dr. Tseng would be my rheumatologist and haven’t changed. There is always a responsive follow through. As the first visit was routine I had time to send my med/surg records and hospitalizations (about 48 years worth) to her office prior to the visit. Dr. Tseng had reviewed all of it over the weeks prior to our meeting. I knew this was so as she already had a list of questions culled from these documents to complete her electronic record. I mentioned I had recent lab results from other providers with me and were scanned in by the receptionist and the documents returned to me. All visits are collaborative, never rushed. A review of systems, examination, labs, ancillaries done while making sure we’re on the same page: reviewing meds & the plan moving forward in a meticulous & systematic way.
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr
- Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr/Einstein Sch Med
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
