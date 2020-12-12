Overview

Dr. Chung Bui, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.



Dr. Bui works at Optum - Family Medicine in Westminster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.