Dr. Chung Bui, MD
Overview
Dr. Chung Bui, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.
Dr. Bui works at
Locations
Office10301 Bolsa Ave, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Bác si Chung Bùi r?t t?n tâm và kinh nghi?m. Tôi c?m th?y r?t may m?n khi du?c bác si khám b?nh. Chúc bác si luôn m?nh kh?e và thành công
About Dr. Chung Bui, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427143072
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bui has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bui speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.