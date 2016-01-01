Overview

Dr. Chun Xie, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Sun Yat-sen University - Medical Scienc and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Xie works at Chun Xie, MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.