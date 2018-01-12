Dr. Rhim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chun Rhim, MD
Overview
Dr. Chun Rhim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Tyson Corner8008 Westpark Dr, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 287-4600
Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center10800 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (833) 574-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rhim?
Dr. Rhim did my reconstruction after a double mastectomy and he was amazing! Five years out I am healthy and look and feel great! He is a very talented surgeon and amazing bed side manner.
About Dr. Chun Rhim, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1750406252
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.