Overview

Dr. Chun-Lun Li, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Li works at Li & He Mds in New York, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Outer Ear Infection and Cholesteatoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.