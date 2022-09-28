Dr. Chun Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chun Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chun Lin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Lin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Back Institute - Frisco5575 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 400, Frisco, TX 75034 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Texas Back Institute - Denton3537 S Interstate 35 E Ste 308, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 382-2204Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Texas Back Institute - Flower Mound4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 230, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 956-8181Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Texas Spine Consultants17051 Dallas Pkwy Ste 400, Addison, TX 75001 Directions (214) 370-3535Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Baylor Worth Street Tower3409 Worth St Ste 510, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 370-3535
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
Prompt scheduling and short wait time.
About Dr. Chun Lin, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1083664528
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- Rehabilitation Institute
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.