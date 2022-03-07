Overview

Dr. Chunwang Lam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Lam works at GI Health Specialists in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Neonatal Jaundice, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.