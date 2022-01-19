See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Smithtown, NY
Dr. Chun Chen, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (7)
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Chun Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Chen works at JAO SUPERIO MD OFFICE in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Stony Brook, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Superio Jao MD PC
    278 E Main St Ste A, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 366-4550
    Mark L Bernstein MD
    2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 8D, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 366-4550

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Insomnia
Anxiety
Obesity
Insomnia
Anxiety
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 19, 2022
    Dr Chen is all about your well being. She is proactive and stays ahead of your health needs. She is compassionate, smart, and has a wonderful office staff. She was recommended to me by another Dr. Who I value his opinion very much. All doctors should use her as an example of how to be a health care provider
    Thomas McClafferty — Jan 19, 2022
    About Dr. Chun Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780881680
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

