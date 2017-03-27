Dr. Chuma Chike-Obi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chike-Obi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chuma Chike-Obi, MD
Overview
Dr. Chuma Chike-Obi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Chike-Obi works at
Locations
Westlake Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery-327 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (512) 615-3280
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chike-Obi is kind, understanding and totally professional. He listens to your concerns and makes the process comfortable. highly recommended.
About Dr. Chuma Chike-Obi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
