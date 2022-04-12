See All Psychiatrists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Chul Kwon, MD

Psychiatry
2 (22)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Chul Kwon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Seoul National University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.

Dr. Kwon works at Chul S Kwon MD in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chul S. Kwon,M.D. at Rotunda Office Building
    711 W 40th St Ste 406, Baltimore, MD 21211 (410) 235-2880
    Chul S. Kwon, M.D.
    827 Linden Ave Bldg 3-I, Baltimore, MD 21201 (410) 235-2880

  • Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
  • University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Apr 12, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Kwon's for about 9 years. He is very talented and has many years of experience. I have referred friends to him, and they have been happy with the care they receive. Having (unfortunately) needed Pysch care for most of my adult life, it is incredibly difficult to even get an appointment as most are not even accepting new patients. Dr. Kwon works 7 days a week and his services are in demand. I've witnessed patients that make appointments seeking meds and get angry that he will not wantonly write prescriptions for new patients. If one is looking for a competent Doctor who is experienced and wants you to be your best, Dr. Kwon is the best. For anyone Dr shopping or med seeking, he isn't for you.
    Keri C — Apr 12, 2022
    Specialties
    Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Korean
    NPI Number
    1417943309
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Johns Hopkins University
    Residency
    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    Washington Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    Seoul National University, College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Seoul National University
    Board Certifications
    Geriatric Psychiatry, Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Medicine
    Dr. Chul Kwon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kwon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kwon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kwon has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

