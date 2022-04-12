Dr. Chul Kwon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chul Kwon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chul Kwon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Seoul National University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.
Dr. Kwon works at
Locations
Chul S. Kwon,M.D. at Rotunda Office Building711 W 40th St Ste 406, Baltimore, MD 21211 Directions (410) 235-2880
Chul S. Kwon, M.D.827 Linden Ave Bldg 3-I, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 235-2880
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
- University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Kwon's for about 9 years. He is very talented and has many years of experience. I have referred friends to him, and they have been happy with the care they receive. Having (unfortunately) needed Pysch care for most of my adult life, it is incredibly difficult to even get an appointment as most are not even accepting new patients. Dr. Kwon works 7 days a week and his services are in demand. I've witnessed patients that make appointments seeking meds and get angry that he will not wantonly write prescriptions for new patients. If one is looking for a competent Doctor who is experienced and wants you to be your best, Dr. Kwon is the best. For anyone Dr shopping or med seeking, he isn't for you.
About Dr. Chul Kwon, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1417943309
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Washington Hospital Center
- Seoul National University, College Of Medicine
- Seoul National University
- Geriatric Psychiatry, Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwon works at
Dr. Kwon has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kwon speaks Korean.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwon.
