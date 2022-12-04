See All Gastroenterologists in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Chul Hyun, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Chul Hyun, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Chul Hyun, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Hyun works at Chul S Hyun MD in Englewood, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chul S Hyun MD
    270 Sylvan Ave Ste 1160, Englewood, NJ 07632 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 568-6222
  2. 2
    Chul S Hyun MD
    16 W 32nd St Ste 1001, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 736-2112
  3. 3
    Nj Anesthesia Group P.A.
    35 Van Nostrand Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 568-6222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Pain
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Constipation Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hyun?

    Dec 04, 2022
    We had a long conversation about my problem. He took time to listen and explain. I felt very comfortable and he seemed so chill. The front desk was very kind and prompt with reminders/appts/billing.
    — Dec 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chul Hyun, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Chul Hyun, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hyun to family and friends

    Dr. Hyun's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hyun

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Chul Hyun, MD.

    About Dr. Chul Hyun, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Japanese and Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467540401
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale New Haven Hosp-Yale U
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Georgetown U-Georgetown MC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins U Johns Hopkins Hosp
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chul Hyun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hyun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hyun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hyun has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hyun speaks French, Japanese and Korean.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Chul Hyun, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.