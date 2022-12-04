Overview

Dr. Chul Hyun, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Hyun works at Chul S Hyun MD in Englewood, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.