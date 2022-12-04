Dr. Chul Hyun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chul Hyun, MD
Overview
Dr. Chul Hyun, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Hyun works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chul S Hyun MD270 Sylvan Ave Ste 1160, Englewood, NJ 07632 Directions (201) 568-6222
-
2
Chul S Hyun MD16 W 32nd St Ste 1001, New York, NY 10001 Directions (212) 736-2112
-
3
Nj Anesthesia Group P.A.35 Van Nostrand Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 568-6222
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hyun?
We had a long conversation about my problem. He took time to listen and explain. I felt very comfortable and he seemed so chill. The front desk was very kind and prompt with reminders/appts/billing.
About Dr. Chul Hyun, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, French, Japanese and Korean
- 1467540401
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hosp-Yale U
- Georgetown U-Georgetown MC
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Johns Hopkins U Johns Hopkins Hosp
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hyun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hyun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hyun works at
Dr. Hyun has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hyun speaks French, Japanese and Korean.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.