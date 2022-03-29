Dr. Chukwuma Onyewu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onyewu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chukwuma Onyewu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chukwuma Onyewu, MD is a Registered Nurse in Lanham, MD. They completed their residency with Georgetown University/national Rehab Hospital
Dr. Onyewu works at
Locations
CHOICE Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Lanham7404 Executive Pl Ste 503, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (240) 363-7750Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
CHOICE Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Olney3413 Olandwood Ct Ste 103, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (443) 601-4924Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Its been 2 great years since i started seeing Dr.Opi.He has helped me so much.Highly Highly recommend Dr.Opi
About Dr. Chukwuma Onyewu, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English, Spanish
- 1578573457
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University/national Rehab Hospital
- University Of Maryland Hospital
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onyewu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Onyewu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Onyewu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Onyewu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Onyewu speaks Spanish.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Onyewu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onyewu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onyewu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onyewu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.