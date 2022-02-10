See All General Surgeons in Silver Spring, MD
General Surgery
Overview

Dr. Chukwuemeka Onyewu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Onyewu works at Chukwuemeka A Onyewu MD in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Washington, DC and Hanover, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premiere Primary Care Center LLC
    8714 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 589-2015
    Greater Southeast Community Hospital Corp I
    1310 Southern Ave SE, Washington, DC 20032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 574-6631
    Aesthetic Physicians PC Dba Sono Bello
    7580 Buckingham Blvd Ste 200, Hanover, MD 21076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 595-2300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Lipomas
Ventral Hernia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Lipomas
Ventral Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 10, 2022
    I've had two surgeries with Dr. Onyewu. Each time, I had amazing care and awesome results! He and his staff thoroughly explained what I should expect before, during and after surgery. I have NO complaints!
    About Dr. Chukwuemeka Onyewu, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1760420764
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University
    • howard university hospital
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chukwuemeka Onyewu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onyewu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Onyewu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Onyewu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Onyewu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onyewu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onyewu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onyewu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

